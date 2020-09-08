Callie L. Nicholson
MOSCOW — Callie L. Nicholson, 93, of Moscow, died Sunday Sept. 6, 2020, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine F. Sturman
Geraldine F. Sturman, 91, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Boatwright
Janice Boatwright, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Alinda Miller
Alinda Miller, 73, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Shuck
Donna Shuck, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.