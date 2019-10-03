Omer K. Church
LENORE — Omer K. Church, 83, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leo K. Crane
OROFINO — Leo K. Crane, 84, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan R. Zylstra
PULLMAN — Jonathan R. Zylstra, 61, of Pullman, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gary D. Fossett
Gary D. Fossett, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Matthew E. Conroy
OROFINO — Matthew E. Conroy, 80, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.