Omer K. Church

LENORE — Omer K. Church, 83, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leo K. Crane

OROFINO — Leo K. Crane, 84, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Jonathan R. Zylstra

PULLMAN — Jonathan R. Zylstra, 61, of Pullman, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Gary D. Fossett

Gary D. Fossett, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Matthew E. Conroy

OROFINO — Matthew E. Conroy, 80, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.