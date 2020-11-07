Lillie M. Thiessen
OROFINO — Lillie M. Thiessen, 92, of Orofino, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Orofino. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary G. “Dee” Spindler
Mary G. “Dee” Spindler, 103, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daryl Estlund
Daryl Estlund, 76, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Watkins
Mary Watkins, 72, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys G. Mosher
Gladys G. Mosher, 102, of Lewiston died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Luella Graham
Luella Graham, 83, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Curran
Jerry Curran, 78, of Clarkston died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Tendercare Homes in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James Tucker
James Tucker, 93, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Suzanne D. Endsley
GRANGEVILLE — Suzanne D. Endsley, 49, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy R. Gill
Timothy R. Gill, 60, of Asotin, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt
MERIDIAN — Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt, 74, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston and Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Meridian. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.