Beth E. Sandahl
SPOKANE — Beth E. Sandahl, 91, formerly of Pierce and Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Spokane. Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin W. Kibbee
MOSCOW — Melvin W. Kibbee, 73, of Moscow, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David A. Anderson
MOSCOW — David A. Anderson, 82, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline C. Sypher
CULDESAC — Pauline C. Sypher, 59, of Culdesac, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home in Culdesac. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.