Roy G. Nunn
Roy G. Nunn, 77, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his Clarkston home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd A. Knapp
CULDESAC — Lloyd A. Knapp, 80, of Culdesac, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marshall “Dean” Pittenger
MOSCOW — Marshall “Dean” Pittenger, 70, of Moscow, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Poland
Richard A. Poland, 78, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.