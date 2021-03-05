William L. Fabrique
William L. Fabrique, 80, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewstion is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald F. “Jerry” Phillips
Gerald F. “Jerry” Phillips, 74, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Janet D. Hinrichs
PULLMAN — Janet D. Hinrichs, 87, of Pullman, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen E. Nogle
BOISE — Stephen E. Nogle, 78, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Boise is in charge of arrangements.