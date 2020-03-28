Marie L. Hagen
COEUR D’ALENE — Marie L. Hagen, 92, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Moscow, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Garden at Orchard Ridge in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Terry E. Strickler
Terry E. Strickler, 78, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Marie Lentz
KOOSKIA — Helen Marie Lentz, 61, of Kooskia, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Bosse
MOSCOW — Donald J. Bosse, 82, of Moscow, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Clem W. Smith
Clem W. Smith, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.