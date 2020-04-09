Jolene Nicole Bramlet
Jolene Nicole Bramlet, daughter of Chad and Alicia Bramlet, was stillborn Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Lee Townsend
PULLMAN — Steven Lee Townsend, 56, of Pullman, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dale J. Praest
OROFINO — Dale J. Praest, 77, of Orofino, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.