Verna E. Neal-Kolar
Verna E. Neal-Kolar, 87, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
F. Evelyn Mansfield
F. Evelyn Mansfield, 97, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Theda E. Killgore
Theda E. Killgore, 89, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.