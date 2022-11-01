Luana Frederick
Luana Frederick, 73, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 12:31 am
Rex Phelps
POMEROY — Rex Phelps, 66, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Draper
Mary Draper, 88, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marie Bridge
GRANGEVILLE — Marie Bridge, 93, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Francis G. Gustin
MOSCOW — Francis G. Gustin, 87, of Viola, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Remacle
GRANGEVILLE — Patricia A. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Steven W. Light
Steven W. Light, 75, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry E. Brown
Jerry E. Brown, 80, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis A. Bullard
Dennis A. Bullard, 64, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Cascadia of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
