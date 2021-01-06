Delbert G. Boyd
Delbert G. Boyd, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Zelda Fadness
MOSCOW — Zelda Fadness, 88, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Alicia A. Jackson
Alicia A. Jackson, 48, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Henry C. Strom Jr.
Henry C. Strom Jr., 55, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Lawrence Van Zante
Wayne Lawrence Van Zante, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet R. Richardson
Janet R. Richardson, 69, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia C. Capps
Patricia C. Capps, 91, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Riverview Residential Home Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.