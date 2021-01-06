Delbert G. Boyd

Delbert G. Boyd, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Zelda Fadness

MOSCOW — Zelda Fadness, 88, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Alicia A. Jackson

Alicia A. Jackson, 48, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Henry C. Strom Jr.

Henry C. Strom Jr., 55, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne Lawrence Van Zante

Wayne Lawrence Van Zante, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet R. Richardson

Janet R. Richardson, 69, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia C. Capps

Patricia C. Capps, 91, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Riverview Residential Home Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.