Morley Dean Cannon
NAMPA — Morley Dean Cannon, 64, of Caldwell, and formerly of Grangeville, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Nampa. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel of Ontario, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Harold C. Samsel
Harold C. Samsel, 99, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his Lewiston Home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy C. Johnson
Peggy C. Johnson, 77, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at her Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy R. Walker
Dorothy R. Walker, 72, of Grangeville, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Steven M. Bidle
SPOKANE — Steven M. Bidle, 70, of Pullman, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Hospice House North in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Laughton
PULLMAN — Louise Laughton, 84, of Steptoe, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
James Flagg
James Flagg, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.