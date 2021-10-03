Mary G. Ryan
Mary G. Ryan, 54, of Asotin, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Shawn R. Wood
Shawn R. Wood, 38, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Gail M. Cooper
Gail M. Cooper, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Louisa “Dee” Jensen
GRANGEVILLE — Louisa “Dee” Jensen, 90, of Grangeville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grange-ville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangments.
Walter Raymond DeBorde
Walter Raymond DeBorde, 84, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lelan J. Burau
Lelan J. Burau, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.