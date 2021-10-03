Mary G. Ryan

Mary G. Ryan, 54, of Asotin, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.

Shawn R. Wood

Shawn R. Wood, 38, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.

Gail M. Cooper

Gail M. Cooper, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Louisa “Dee” Jensen

GRANGEVILLE — Louisa “Dee” Jensen, 90, of Grangeville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grange-ville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangments.

Walter Raymond DeBorde

Walter Raymond DeBorde, 84, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lelan J. Burau

Lelan J. Burau, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.