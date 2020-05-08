Linda Vaitkus

POTLATCH — Linda Vaitkus, 72, of Potlatch, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Potlatch. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janet R. Sprute

Janet R. Sprute, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday May 5, 2020, at Tender Care Homes in Clarkston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Stamper Jr.

Paul Stamper Jr., 69, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Cone

Steven Cone, 70, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.