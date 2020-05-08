Linda Vaitkus
POTLATCH — Linda Vaitkus, 72, of Potlatch, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Potlatch. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Janet R. Sprute
Janet R. Sprute, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday May 5, 2020, at Tender Care Homes in Clarkston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Stamper Jr.
Paul Stamper Jr., 69, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Cone
Steven Cone, 70, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.