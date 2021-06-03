Linda Suzanne Bowles
Linda Suzanne Bowles, 73, of Kamiah, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David Anderson
BOISE — David Anderson, 51, of Grangeville, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Boise. Cloverdale Funeral Home of Boise is in charge of arrangements.
Lois L. Huggins
Lois L. Huggins, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Hudson
Linda Hudson, 64, of Clarkston, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Wade D. Manke Sr.
NEZPERCE — Wade D. Manke Sr., 76, of Nezperce, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Irene Hollenbeck
Phyllis Irene Hollenbeck, 96, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.