Edna L. Joachim
PULLMAN — Edna L. Joachim, 97, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dwight Zeller
MOSCOW — Dwight Zeller, 91, of Troy, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lyla Marie Manning
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Lyla Marie Manning, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Spokane Valley. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betsy R. Cooper
Betsy R. Cooper, 68, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Earl Benson
Charles Earl Benson, 67, of Lenore, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William G. Cuddy
William G. Cuddy, 73, of Kendrick, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.