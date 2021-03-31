Paul Lewis Crawford
POMEROY — Paul Lewis Crawford, 66, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Pomeroy. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Bower
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Carolyn Bower, 77, formerly of Clarkston, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Verna Bevens
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Verna Bevens, 69, of Vancouver, Wash., and formerly of Pullman and Rockaway Beach, Ore., died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Ray Hickey Hospice House, in Vancouver. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.