Jean E. Castle

Jean E. Castle, 82, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Services are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.

Thomas Ransom

Thomas Ransom, 71, of Ferdinand, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.

Larry M. Zeller

SPOKANE — Larry M. Zeller, 69, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are with Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse.

Margaret E. Angelo

Margaret E. Angelo, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Dave’ Newhouse

COEUR D’ALENE — William “Dave” Newhouse, 74, of Clarkston, died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Arrangements are pending with Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.