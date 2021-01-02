Jean E. Castle
Jean E. Castle, 82, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Services are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
Thomas Ransom
Thomas Ransom, 71, of Ferdinand, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
Larry M. Zeller
SPOKANE — Larry M. Zeller, 69, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are with Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse.
Margaret E. Angelo
Margaret E. Angelo, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Dave’ Newhouse
COEUR D’ALENE — William “Dave” Newhouse, 74, of Clarkston, died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Arrangements are pending with Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.