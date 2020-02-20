Howard I. Luft Jr.
Howard I. Luft Jr., 68, of Elk River, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Elk River. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Marla Lemm
Marla Lemm, 79, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Llewellyn “Al” Pingree
PULLMAN — Llewellyn “Al” Pingree, 88, of Pullman, and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory Lee Johnson
Gregory Lee Johnson, 67, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.