Eugene “Gene” Walter Thiessen
WALLA WALLA — Eugene “Gene” Walter Thiessen, 73, of Asotin, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Walla Walla. Mountian View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tami Shope
NEZPERCE — Tami Shope, 54, of Orofino, died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nezperce. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” Trainor
GRANGEVILLE — Richard “Dick” Trainor, 94, of Kooskia, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.