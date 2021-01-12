V. Lee Taylor
GARFIELD — V. Lee Taylor, 87, of Garfield, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Johnnie R. Humphreys
Johnnie R. Humphreys, 81, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Angelo Chiappone
Angelo Chiappone, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Lee Lang
Virginia Lee Lang, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.