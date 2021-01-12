V. Lee Taylor

GARFIELD — V. Lee Taylor, 87, of Garfield, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Johnnie R. Humphreys

Johnnie R. Humphreys, 81, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Angelo Chiappone

Angelo Chiappone, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Lee Lang

Virginia Lee Lang, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.