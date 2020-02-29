Lynn Marie Bossow
Lynn Marie Bossow, 73, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Jean Calkins
Donna Jean Calkins, 91, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie R. Ficca
MOSCOW — Stephanie R. Ficca, 51, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Leona J. Ailor
DEARY — Leona J. Ailor, 89, of Deary, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Dodson
Terry Dodson, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.