Lori Bashaw
Lori Bashaw, 56, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:18 am
Janice Henneman
Janice Henneman, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Prestige Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas A. Long
GRANGEVILLE — Douglas A. Long, 78, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly J. Poole
PULLMAN — Beverly J. Poole, 76, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Waide
SPOKANE — Kenneth Waide, 82, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center of Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John R. Henry
John R. Henry, 71, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
James E. Carroll
WEIPPE — James E. Carroll, 87, of Weippe, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino
Joanne Arthur
LAPWAI — Joanne Arthur, 70, of Lapwai, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Rich
SEATTLE — Gerald Rich, 89, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Myrna Oakley
MOSCOW — Myrna Oakley, 86, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra McLam
SPOKANE — Sandra McLam, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Fredrickson
DEARY — Larry Fredrickson, 78, of Deary, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leo Fredrick Thivierge
Leo Fredrick Thivierge, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
