Delores P. Schmadeka
Delores P. Schmadeka, 87, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Knittel
Janice Knittel, 78, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Norma B. Dahlgren
Norma B. Dahlgren, 99, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.