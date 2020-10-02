Delores P. Schmadeka

Delores P. Schmadeka, 87, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janice Knittel

Janice Knittel, 78, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Norma B. Dahlgren

Norma B. Dahlgren, 99, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.