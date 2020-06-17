Glenis Ellen Morrison
SALEM, Ore. — Glenis Ellen Morrison, 83, of Aumsville, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Salem, Ore. Weddle Funeral Service of Stayton, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Foyle
PULLMAN — Katherine Foyle, 96, of Troy, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barry Dean Cavanaugh
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Barry Dean Cavanaugh, 65, of Vancouver, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Vancouver. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William Bruce Olson
William Bruce Olson, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” W. Arledge
Robert “Bob” W. Arledge, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.