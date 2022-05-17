VIOLA — Shannon Diane Hodges, 65, of Viola, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.
Timothy C. Pomerinke
MOSCOW — Timothy C. Pomerinke, 66, of Moscow, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Ann O. Olsen
Mary Ann O. Olsen, 89, of Asotin, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Esther J. Corcoran
PULLMAN — Esther J. Corcoran, 96, of Pullman, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.
Frank W. Parr
PULLMAN — Frank W. Parr, 68, of Pullman, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.
Dean Allen Vanourney
Dean Allen Vanourney, 83, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements
Hans G. Robertson
PULLMAN — Hans G. Robertson, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
Jayne A. McHargue
MCCALL — Jayne A. McHargue, 95, of New Meadows, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in McCall. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.