Walter Kochan

MOSCOW — Walter Kochan, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Frances George

Frances George, 84, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Denning

MOSCOW — Laura Denning, 66, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Fliger

MOSCOW — Mary Fliger, 77, of Princeton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Judith B. Harmon

Judith B. Harmon, 82, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Roscoe R. Dowell

Roscoe R. Dowell, 95, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.