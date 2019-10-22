Walter Kochan
MOSCOW — Walter Kochan, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Frances George
Frances George, 84, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Denning
MOSCOW — Laura Denning, 66, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Fliger
MOSCOW — Mary Fliger, 77, of Princeton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Judith B. Harmon
Judith B. Harmon, 82, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roscoe R. Dowell
Roscoe R. Dowell, 95, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.