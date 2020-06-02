William Edward Van Allen
William Edward Van Allen, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ardith T. Stewart
Ardith T. Stewart, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes Cottage House in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin L. Robinson
PALOUSE — Melvin L. Robinson, 79, of Palouse, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
June M. Storey
VIOLA — June M. Storey, 74, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in rural Viola. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.