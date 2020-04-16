Vivian K. Craig
Vivian K. Craig, 74, of Kendrick, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy R. Huffman
Dorothy R. Huffman, 95, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Orchards Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry O. Kyle
Terry O. Kyle, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.