Carl Edward Young
Carl Edward Young, 90, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley H. Riggers
Stanley H. Riggers, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Bowman
MOSCOW — Mary L. Bowman, 80, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.