Carl Edward Young

Carl Edward Young, 90, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley H. Riggers

Stanley H. Riggers, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Bowman

MOSCOW — Mary L. Bowman, 80, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.