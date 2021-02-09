Opal Griffin

POMEROY — Opal Griffin, 96, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Lou Belanger

Anna Lou Belanger, 89, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Evergreen Estates. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Cole

POMEROY — Edith Cole, 90, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Steigers

Marion Steigers, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Linda L. Redmon

Linda L. Redmon, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Harris

SPOKANE — John E. Harris, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Guyla A. Tiede

KENNEWICK — Guyla A. Tiede, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Brookdale Torbett Assisted Living in Kennewick. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

George A. Sabin

MOSCOW — George A. Sabin, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Palouse Hill Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marjory T. McReynolds

PULLMAN — Marjory T. McReynolds, 95, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Michael D. Smith

BOVILL — Michael D. Smith, 62, of Bovill, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Iris G. Gillette

MOSCOW — Iris G. Gillette, 66, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Frank K. Huie

MOSCOW — Frank K. Huie, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Edie M. Fahrenbruck

COEUR D’ALENE — Edie M. Fahrenbruck, 45, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

William J. Johnston

PULLMAN — William J. Johnston, 78, of Pullman, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

