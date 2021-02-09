Opal Griffin
POMEROY — Opal Griffin, 96, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Lou Belanger
Anna Lou Belanger, 89, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Evergreen Estates. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Cole
POMEROY — Edith Cole, 90, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Marion Steigers
Marion Steigers, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. Redmon
Linda L. Redmon, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John E. Harris
SPOKANE — John E. Harris, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Guyla A. Tiede
KENNEWICK — Guyla A. Tiede, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Brookdale Torbett Assisted Living in Kennewick. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George A. Sabin
MOSCOW — George A. Sabin, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Palouse Hill Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marjory T. McReynolds
PULLMAN — Marjory T. McReynolds, 95, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Smith
BOVILL — Michael D. Smith, 62, of Bovill, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Iris G. Gillette
MOSCOW — Iris G. Gillette, 66, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Frank K. Huie
MOSCOW — Frank K. Huie, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Edie M. Fahrenbruck
COEUR D’ALENE — Edie M. Fahrenbruck, 45, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William J. Johnston
PULLMAN — William J. Johnston, 78, of Pullman, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Marion M. Steigers
Marion M. Steigers, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.