Eric Craig Urban
BIRCH BAY, Wash. — Eric Craig Urban, 62, of Birch Bay, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Birch Bay. Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services of Bellingham is in charge of arrangements.
Richard E. Clift
SPOKANE — Richard E. Clift, 78, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at home. Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Brown
Gary Brown, 59, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Ledeman
COLFAX — Sharon L. Ledeman, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Solberg
GRANGEVILLE — Mary Ann Solberg, 87, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Trail
MOSCOW — Susan Trail, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leah Ann Swanson
MOSCOW — Leah Ann Swanson, 49, of Deary, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
BonaDel Eileen Williams
BonaDel Eileen Williams, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Fuqua
Donald E. Fuqua, 79, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude E. Howell
PULLMAN — Gertrude E. Howell, 92, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Hegvet
LUCILE — Gary L. Hegvet, 75, of Lucile, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Robert D. Bennett
Robert D. Bennett, 93, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.