Shari Mead

PULLMAN — Shari Mead, 58, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

George A. Strong

GARFIELD — George A. Strong, 84, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Alexander

SPOKANE — Thomas Alexander, 58, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Constance J. “Muzz” Watters

LAPWAI — Constance J. “Muzz” Watters, 89, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Oren Hayden Blue

OROFINO — Oren Hayden Blue, 91, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur “Art” Grabski

GRANGEVILLE — Arthur “Art” Grabski, 94, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

David Charles Sanders

PECK — David Charles Sanders, 66, of Peck, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Pritchard

STITES — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Pritchard, 79, of Stites, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.