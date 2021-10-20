Shari Mead
PULLMAN — Shari Mead, 58, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
George A. Strong
GARFIELD — George A. Strong, 84, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Alexander
SPOKANE — Thomas Alexander, 58, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Constance J. “Muzz” Watters
LAPWAI — Constance J. “Muzz” Watters, 89, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Oren Hayden Blue
OROFINO — Oren Hayden Blue, 91, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur “Art” Grabski
GRANGEVILLE — Arthur “Art” Grabski, 94, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David Charles Sanders
PECK — David Charles Sanders, 66, of Peck, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Pritchard
STITES — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Pritchard, 79, of Stites, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.