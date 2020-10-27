Patricia Ailene McGuire
SPOKANE — Patricia Ailene McGuire, 86, formerly of Asotin and Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Jerald L. Profitt
Jerald L. Profitt, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Silflow
Roy Silflow, 95, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darvin E. Larson
Darvin E. Larson, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Trudy A. Miller
WINCHESTER — Trudy A. Miller, 51, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darwin W. Curfman
TOUCHET, Wash. — Darwin W. Curfman, 89, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Touchet, Wash. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.