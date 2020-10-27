Patricia Ailene McGuire

SPOKANE — Patricia Ailene McGuire, 86, formerly of Asotin and Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home.

Jerald L. Profitt

Jerald L. Profitt, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Roy Silflow

Roy Silflow, 95, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Darvin E. Larson

Darvin E. Larson, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Trudy A. Miller

WINCHESTER — Trudy A. Miller, 51, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Darwin W. Curfman

TOUCHET, Wash. — Darwin W. Curfman, 89, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Touchet, Wash. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.