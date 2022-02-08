Edith Carole (Meckel) Beckner
GARFIELD — Edith Carole (Meckel) Beckner, 80, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Emma S. Kelly
Emma S. Kelly, 87, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lois L. Thompson
Lois L. Thompson, 95, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sally C. Swope
Sally C. Swope, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Adam D. Swearingen
Adam D. Swearingen, 50, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Reta K. Hawk
Reta K. Hawk, 76, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary I. Mays
CRAIGMONT — Mary I. Mays, 87, of Craigmont, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jayson L. Balch
GRANGEVILLE — Jayson L. Balch, 77, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Steven M. Bristol
Steven M. Bristol, 69, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Lee Gregg
Richard Lee Gregg, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
John A Goodwater
John A Goodwater, 48, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Sze Chun Chan
Sze Chun Chan, 76, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Tamara Cox
MOSCOW — Tamara Cox, 80, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Herkes
MOSCOW — John W. Herkes, 95, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.