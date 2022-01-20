Stephen W. Moffett
TWIN FALLS — Stephen W. Moffett 69, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lindsey “Fletch” Staley
PULLMAN — Lindsey “Fletch” Staley, 70, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen V. Morrone
Stephen V. Morrone, 69, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn L. Moxley
Carolyn L. Moxley, 87, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.