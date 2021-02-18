Aletta N. Dicus
Aletta N. Dicus, 82, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret E. Dammarell
Margaret E. Dammarell, 96, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Preferred Adult Health Care in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy L. Peterson
Peggy L. Peterson, 73, of Nezperce, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.