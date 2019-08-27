Twylla M. Schnider

GRANGEVILLE — Twylla M. Schnider, 61, of Ferdinand, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Belew

KAMIAH — Barbara Belew, 86, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

James L. Allen

POTLATCH — James L. Allen, 77, of rural Potlatch, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his Potlatch home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Steven R. Wessels II

Steven R. Wessels II, 35, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, on the Snake River. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne L. Merrill

COEUR D’ALENE — Yvonne L. Merrill, 75, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence B. Nuttman

GRANGEVILLE — Clarence B. Nuttman, 100, of Keuterville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Meadowlark Home in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Mike Rydbom

PULLMAN — Mike Rydbom, 66, of Pullman, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Serenity House in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Lorraine J. Gustafson-Arbogast

Lorraine J. Gustafson-Arbogast, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bill E. Williams

KAMIAH — Bill E. Williams, 83, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Julie Ann Gorud

Julie Ann Gorud, 59, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.