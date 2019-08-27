Twylla M. Schnider
GRANGEVILLE — Twylla M. Schnider, 61, of Ferdinand, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Belew
KAMIAH — Barbara Belew, 86, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
James L. Allen
POTLATCH — James L. Allen, 77, of rural Potlatch, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his Potlatch home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Steven R. Wessels II
Steven R. Wessels II, 35, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, on the Snake River. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne L. Merrill
COEUR D’ALENE — Yvonne L. Merrill, 75, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence B. Nuttman
GRANGEVILLE — Clarence B. Nuttman, 100, of Keuterville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Meadowlark Home in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Mike Rydbom
PULLMAN — Mike Rydbom, 66, of Pullman, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Serenity House in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine J. Gustafson-Arbogast
Lorraine J. Gustafson-Arbogast, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bill E. Williams
KAMIAH — Bill E. Williams, 83, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Julie Ann Gorud
Julie Ann Gorud, 59, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.