Jeffrey F. Crowe
Jeffrey F. Crowe, 62, of Kamiah, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Zukowski
Donald J. Zukowski, 68, of Culdesac, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Ellen Tenny
KENT, Wash. — Dorothy Ellen Tenny, 89, formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Arbor Village in Kent, Wash. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.