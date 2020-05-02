Carol C. Robinson
MOSCOW — Carol C. Robinson, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Birdie M. Jackson
Birdie M. Jackson, 101, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy C. Follett
Nancy C. Follett, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.