Max Smolinski
Max Smolinski, 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 31 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
David G. Waterstraat
MOSCOW — David G. Waterstraat, 78, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James Radleigh
MOSCOW — James Radleigh, 88, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shane Foy
MOSCOW — Shane Foy, 50, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys M. Wickham
MOSCOW — Gladys M. Wickham, 82, of Genesee, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.