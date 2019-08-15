Willard P. Nanpooya Jr.

SEATTLE — Willard P. Nanpooya Jr., 57, of Seattle and formerly of Lapwai, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

George J. Berdar

George J. Berdar, 80, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth W. Dickinson

ELK CITY — Kenneth W. Dickinson, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Elk City. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Scherette

Donald D. Scherette, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jean Byington

RICHLAND — Shirley Jean Byington, 80, of Kennewick and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Richland. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.