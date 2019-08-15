Willard P. Nanpooya Jr.
SEATTLE — Willard P. Nanpooya Jr., 57, of Seattle and formerly of Lapwai, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George J. Berdar
George J. Berdar, 80, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth W. Dickinson
ELK CITY — Kenneth W. Dickinson, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Elk City. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Scherette
Donald D. Scherette, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Byington
RICHLAND — Shirley Jean Byington, 80, of Kennewick and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Richland. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.