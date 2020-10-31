Betty J. Strickland
COLFAX — Betty J. Strickland, 86, of Colfax, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Reese
MOSCOW — Mary Ann Reese, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry D. Delp
Jerry D. Delp, 83, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn L. DeLane
Kathryn L. DeLane, 62, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.