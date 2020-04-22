Timothy Allen Calene
SPOKANE — Timothy Allen Calene, 45, of Troy, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawayne C. Steiner
Dawayne C. Steiner, 84, of Clarkston, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Tender Care Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Hays
MOSCOW — Virginia L. Hays, 97, of Moscow, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William E. Gussenhoven
MOSCOW — William E. Gussenhoven, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Crystal Joan LaBelle
Crystal Joan LaBelle, 87, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Oakes
Helen Oakes, 100, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation — Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.