Jerrene Lowary

Jerrene Lowary, 78, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marcia K. Hagenbuch

SPOKANE — Marcia K. Hagenbuch, 71, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at MultiCare Valley Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Judy C. Hirsch

LUCILE — Judy C. Hirsch, 65, of Lucile, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Desirae Diane Naumann

Desirae Diane Naumann, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Boots

COEUR D’ALENE — Terry L. Boots, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory A. Rheiner

PULLMAN — Gregory A. Rheiner, 71, of Albion, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen L. Eckman

OROFINO — Kathleen L. Eckman, 74, of Orofino, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.