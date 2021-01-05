Jerrene Lowary
Jerrene Lowary, 78, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marcia K. Hagenbuch
SPOKANE — Marcia K. Hagenbuch, 71, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at MultiCare Valley Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Judy C. Hirsch
LUCILE — Judy C. Hirsch, 65, of Lucile, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Desirae Diane Naumann
Desirae Diane Naumann, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry L. Boots
COEUR D’ALENE — Terry L. Boots, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory A. Rheiner
PULLMAN — Gregory A. Rheiner, 71, of Albion, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen L. Eckman
OROFINO — Kathleen L. Eckman, 74, of Orofino, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.