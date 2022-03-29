Joan Marie Day
Joan Marie Day, 85, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sanford S. James
LAPWAI — Sanford S. James, 67, of Lapwai, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Victoria Ann Draper
Victoria Ann Draper, 74, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Marion Price
Walter Marion Price, 90, of Lewiston, formerly of California, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly Walter Bigsby
Kelly Walter Bigsby, 61, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Blosser
CULDESAC — John Blosser, 45, of Culdesac, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.