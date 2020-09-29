Clifford D. Osborne
POTLATCH — Clifford D. Osborne, 72, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his rural home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Harrison
Kenneth Harrison, 63, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements
Margaret L. Pointon
MOSCOW — Margaret L. Pointon, 88, of Deary, died Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jeff L. Waldrop
COEUR D’ALENE — Jeff L. Waldrop, 58, of Elk River, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James C. Grogan
James C. Grogan, 36, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Anne Young
Mary Anne Young, 83, of Kamiah, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
C.R. “Dick” Personett
C.R. “Dick” Personett, 94, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.