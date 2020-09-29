Clifford D. Osborne

POTLATCH — Clifford D. Osborne, 72, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his rural home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Harrison

Kenneth Harrison, 63, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements

Margaret L. Pointon

MOSCOW — Margaret L. Pointon, 88, of Deary, died Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jeff L. Waldrop

COEUR D’ALENE — Jeff L. Waldrop, 58, of Elk River, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James C. Grogan

James C. Grogan, 36, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Anne Young

Mary Anne Young, 83, of Kamiah, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.

C.R. “Dick” Personett

C.R. “Dick” Personett, 94, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.