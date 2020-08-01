Audrey Foredyce
Audrey Foredyce, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert W. “Bob” Luhring
PULLMAN — Robert W. “Bob” Luhring, 77, of Pullman, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Robville Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Russell D. Barden
Russell D. Barden, 56, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Esther Colleen Broncheau
SEATTLE — Esther Colleen Broncheau, 62, of Lapwai, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Choice Cremations of The Cascades of Everett, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Mark A. Armstrong
COEUR D’ALENE — Mark A. Armstrong, 63, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly Kelso
OROFINO — Kelly Kelso, 86, of Pierce, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.