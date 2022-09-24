Clyde C. Vela Jr.
PULLMAN — Clyde C. Vela Jr., 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Allen N. Crawford
Allen N. Crawford, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Smith
Patricia Smith, 89, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in a Lewiston care facility. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Rencehausen
GRANGEVILLE — Patricia Rencehausen, 81, of Kooskia, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in a Grange-ville care facility. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
John Mosher
KAMIAH — John Mosher, 84, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Rob’ Beeson
WHITE BIRD — Robert “Rob” Beeson, 74, of White Bird, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Zelma A. Foster
PULLMAN — Zelma A. Foster, 80, of Palouse, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly A. Beaulieu
Beverly A. Beaulieu, 94, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary A. Leat
Gary A. Leat, 69, of Asotin, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
