Lloyd Nuxoll
SPOKANE — Lloyd Nuxoll, 83, of Greencreek, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Weld D. Huffaker
Weld D. Huffaker, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Suzanne M. Nguyen
LAPWAI — Suzanne M. Nguyen, 60, of Lapwai, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lola J. “Bobbi” Lienhard
PRINCETON — Lola J. “Bobbi” Lienhard, 76, of Princeton, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, is in charge of arrangements.
John C. Scott
LAPWAI — John C. Scott, 78, of Lapwai, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
Steven M. Ballard
Steven M. Ballard, 67, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.